Why do we need this guy Trump?

To the Editor:

If you love him, it’s most likely based on his policies & the direction he took America domestically and internationally. If you are on the fence, you may agree with his policies but are turned off personally. If you hate him, most likely you are unable to provide factual reasoning for your decision.

Regardless of your position, just who is this guy? We must start with intent, what is his intent for doing what he does? Why is it the entire Democratic structure attacks him, as do some Republicans & the entire mainstream media? Considering America prospered during his Presidency, why was there such hate? It’s an important question. Could it be while making life better for us he was complicating the lives of many comfortable politicians?

After all, everything he did was based on an American First agenda. His trade deals forced NATO countries to pay their dues which they neglected for decades. When he ordered the surgical military strikes to kill top terrorist leaders, our enemies feared him & quietly retreated. He secured the southern border for the first time in decades.

His economic policies resulted in a thriving America as businesses prospered, hiring more Americans, raising their income and lowering the cost of living for everyone. He addressed the Covid issue in a time frame that experts thought impossible. And throughout all this he, his family and people around him were under attack. Some even prosecuted on questionable info, which continues to this day.

Frank D. Lovell

Free State of Florida