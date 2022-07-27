90.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Bad Parking leads to arrest of woman in fire lane near Winn-Dixie grocery store in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Jennifer Lynn Dealy
Bad Parking led to the arrest of a woman near a Winn-Dixie grocery store in The Villages.

Jennifer Lynn Dealy, 41, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of a black 2014 Hyundai Genesis in the wee hours Tuesday morning when she was spotted in the fire lane at La Plaza Grande shopping center, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed the New York native did not have a driver’s license and a warrant charging her with failure to appear had been issued for her arrest.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was issued a verbal warning for parking in a fire lane.

Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

