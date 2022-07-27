Buck O’Neil should have been named to Baseball Hall of Fame years ago

To the Editor:

Regarding the induction of Gil Hodges in this year’s class of the Baseball Hall of Fame, more than one oversight was corrected.

Buck O’Neil should have been enshrined years ago. This man did more for race relations in baseball than anyone since, or maybe even before Jackie Robinson. To Buck, everyone is important and has a purpose that can best be accomplished when all mankind work together.

Over the years I had several opportunities to be with and around this great man. I only wish this honor would have come while he was still alive.

Dan Bryan

Village of Pine Ridge