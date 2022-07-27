Fruitland Park woman jailed after allegedly stealing $8,000 from friend’s Facebook account

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed after allegedly stealing $8,000 from her friend’s Facebook account.

Kala Ann Parker, 37, was arrested Saturday on warrants charging her with grand theft and criminal use of personal identification.

The Arizona native allegedly used her friend’s password to gain access to her Facebook account without her consent, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The account holder said she believed that Parker learned the password when she watched her use the Facebook app to send money to her father. The two women were living together at the time.

The woman with the Facebook account produced Messenger conversations between the woman and herself and showed the conversation to law enforcement officials. The messages showed that Parker tried to justify taking the money for expenses she and the other woman had shared. But she also added that she needed “$300 for all extra money I had to spend and $200 for stress and drama, your friend and family put me through.”

At the end of the conversation, Parker added, “Have a nice day.”

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.