Gary Morse was attentive to all the ‘little things’

To the Editor:

I have been coming to The Villages since 2006 and have been a full-time resident since 2013. I have noticed a significant decline in the “vision” of The Villages over those years. It’s the little things. When Gary Morse was the head honcho, little things got taken care of, regardless of the cost. Pavement cracks were filled in. Cart paths were well maintained. The overall landscaping of our home was immaculate. And, my pet peeve, the many water fountains here actually worked. They delivered refreshingly cold water to the golfers, walkers, runners and other athletic participants. If you test them out now, about 60 percent (personal observation) do not deliver cold water.

I’m not a conspiracy theory person, I do believe we did land on the moon, Kennedy was shot by Lee Harvey Oswald, Democrats are not running secret child porn rings and the Covid vaccine does not include little chips that help “them” control us. But….if I was a conspiracy person I might think that after the Covid shut down and all the fountains were turned back on, a large proportion did not put out cold water. As a frequent walker, I have reported it multiple times to the “powers that be” with no or short term success. I have gotten a number of different rationalizations for the problem (from those that admit there is a problem), but all are fixable.

Now here’s where my conspiracy theory comes in. I think that after turning the fountains back on most of them didn’t work and to fix them would have been costly. Also, “they” saw how much electricity ($$) “they” saved while the fountains were off, and have no impetus to change any of that due to the costs involved.

I know that this complaint sounds trivial, and it probably is, except for the fact that it is a disturbing trend towards the goal of developer to develop new areas at the expense of the current residents. It’s the little things!

Arthur Cavaliere

Village of St. Charles