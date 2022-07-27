New law cracks down on loud music coming from automobiles

A new law is cracking down on loud music coming from automobiles.

The new law took effect on July 1 in Florida.

It allows law enforcement officials to issue citations for loud music that is “plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet, or more.”

The new law also forbids music that is, “Louder than necessary for the convenient hearing by persons inside the vehicle in areas adjoining churches, schools, or hospitals.”

The provisions of the new law do not apply to motor vehicles used for business or political purposes, which in the normal course of conducting such business use soundmaking devices.

Also, it does not apply to a car’s horn.