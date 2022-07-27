83.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
We must stop the spigot of spending

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Last week, the House voted on the Appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2023. At a time when we are facing the highest inflation in 40 years and Americans are struggling to pay for goods, Congress pushed through a partisan appropriations package that would only fuel inflation and prioritizes partisan initiatives, rather than solutions for all Americans.

I ran for office pledging to do my part to stop the spigot of spending and get our fiscal house in order. This partisan spending package does the opposite of that. Hardworking taxpayers make tough financial decisions to stay within their budget. They expect their representatives to do the same. I have supported and introduced legislation that prioritized and reduced spending. Democrats continue to reject commonsense budgeting, refuse to work with Republicans and despite skyrocketing inflation, and choose to spend recklessly.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

