Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Woman with cocaine found masturbating in car at MLK Park in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Jessica Devon Seward
Jessica Seward

A woman in possession of cocaine was found masturbating in a car at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood.

An officer was investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle late Tuesday night at the park when he found 39-year-old Jessica Devon Seward of Wildwood in a silver Nissan Altima, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer observed Seward as she was masturbating. Seward told the officer she was, “Touching herself, minding her own business,” the report said.

There was a car with three teenagers parked nearby, but the officer determined they had not witnessed Seward masturbating.

A plastic bag was found in the center console of Seward’s vehicle. The bag contained a white powdery substance determined to be cocaine.

She was arrested on a felony drug charge and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Seward was arrested after an alleged attack on a man friend.

Seward was arrested in 2017 after she deliberately drove her vehicle at her boyfriend in the driveway of her home. 

