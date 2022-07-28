94.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Community Watch blocks off street after sinkhole opens up near driveway in The Villages

By Staff Report

Community Watch was blocking off a street after sinkhole opened up near a driveway in The Villages.

The sinkhole was surrounded by barricades Thursday at the home on Wesley Street in the Village of Springdale.

The sinkhole is located at the end of a driveway at the home in the Village of Springdale.
Community Watch is blocking traffic on Wesley Street due to the sinkhole.
An aerial view of the sinkhole in Village of Springdale
An aerial view of the street where the sinkhole has opened up in the Village of Springdale.

An aerial view of the sinkhole showed it is several feet wide and several feet deep.

The home is located in Community Development District 4 where two homes were severely damaged by sinkholes in February 2018. Residents of CDD 4 were hit later that year with a 20 percent increase in their maintenance assessment to pay for repairs to infrastructure around that sinkhole site.

