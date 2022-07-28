It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dennis Paul DeMeere of The Villages on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the age of 73 years. He was born July 25, 1948, in Mount Clemens, Michigan, to Alois and Anna Margureite (Wittebols) DeMeere.

He was a graduate of Warren High School in Warren, Michigan. After high school he went to college at El Camino College in California before enlisting in the Air Force to serve his country. After his service, he began his career as an engineer with Chrysler in Detroit, where he worked on the testing and proving grounds.

Dennis was a true lover of life; he enjoyed hosting gatherings for his family and friends, he was a storyteller, avid card player, Detroit teams’ fan, board game expert, golfer, and dedicated Michigan State University football fan. He was an entrepreneur, throughout his life he owned a restaurant, night club and had both RV and golf cart rental businesses. He was one of a kind. Dennis will never be forgotten but forever remembered and missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Susan children: Kevin and Craig and predeceased by Matt McKnown; step-children Jennifer (David), Bobbi (Terry) grandchildren: Tyler, Austin, Declan, Gannon, Colten, Kaiden, Amanda (John), Grant (Sommer), Jake, Shayne and great grandchildren: Kenton, Konnor and Milena ; brothers, David (Ruth), Ronald (Laurie); sisters Marjorie (Don) Martin, Kathleen (John) Wink, Carolyn (the late Gary) Nielsen , Janice (Mike) Byrnes, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Dennis’s Life will be held on August 20, 2022, at 11:30 a.m-2:30 pm., at the Villages, Water Lilly Recreation Center, 4710 Marsh Bend Trail, Wildwood, FL 34785. Refreshments and a short service at 12:30pm.