First responders should be able to use new recreation center

To the Editor:

I went to the ribbon cutting at the grand opening of the new First Responders Recreation Center. Beautiful facility inside and out. The event was well planned and executed with many dignitaries and first responders in uniform. It wasn’t until later that I found out the the first responders are not really allowed to use the facility.

I guess it was simply an assumption by me that it was for their use along with us Villagers. True, they can enter and look around or use the bathroom, but not the billiards room, pool, courts or attend an exercise class. Seems to me that at least at this Recreation center our brave men and women in the first Responders category should be allowed to use the facility.

Robert Schwarz

Village of Country Club Hills