The Villages
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Fruitland Park man arrested after allegedly using shovel to damage woman’s car

By Staff Report
Austin Gage Hunnewe Foden
A Fruitland Park man was arrested after allegedly using a shovel to damage a woman’s car.

The woman contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to report that 20-year-old Austin Gage Hunnewe Foden used a shovel to smash a window of her car and then took cash from it. There were two witnesses, the report said.

When Foden was taken into custody, he had $29 in his pocket, the same amount of money which had been taken from the car.

He was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, theft and auto burglary. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,500 bond.

