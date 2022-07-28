91.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Golf cart safety and youngsters

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On Sunday, July 24, I observed a four passenger golf cart driven by a very young boy, plus another youngster and an adult male trying to make a left turn off the busy street of Belvedere. Directly in front of me was a Villages safety truck, or neighbor watch truck. The truck turned their overhead emergency lights on and went up to the cart. The line of traffic stopped. All the passengers in my car thought for sure he was informing the adult about youngsters under the age of 14 driving the cart. We were very surprised after a few minutes, he allowed them to make the left turn, still with the youngster driving. For sure, the adult should have switched with the youngster. This is how cart accidents happen.

Jo Stys
Village of Glenbrook

 

