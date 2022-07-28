74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 28, 2022
type here...

Marian Louise Kraft

By Staff Report
Marian Louise Kraft
Marian Louise Kraft

Marian Louise (Hayden) Kraft, age 89, of the Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice.

Born in Washington Park, Illinois to Howard Hayden and (R) Elizabeth (Mitten) Hayden in 1933 she lived a full and wonderful life with her husband, Billy and three sons: Scott, Stanley and Stewart.

Marian and Billy were married in East St. Louise, Illinois on August 7th, one of the hottest days on record in1956. One week later, after their honeymoon, the officiating minister chuckled, accused them of living in sin. He had forgotten to sign the marriage license. Everyone got a laughed.

Marian lived a military spouse’s life, moving every three years and dealing with deployments. This would always challenge Marian to be creative with keeping the boys grounded. Because of this she always made the holiday’s special and perpetuated family traditions no matter where home was located.

Marian and Billy moved to the Villages in 1997 and loved the retired life. They played golf, enjoyed social clubs and played Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus during the Christmas Holidays in the Villages and surrounding communities. They also ran a Non-Profit called “Special Kids”, which afforded a bi-yearly golf outing opportunity for special needs children in the tri-county area.

Marian is survived by her sons and their spouses: Scott (Carol), Stanley (Vickie) and (the favorites) Stewart (Maryanne); Grandchildren, Jenny Hicks, David Ferguson, Sarah (Kraft) Strodtbeck ; Great-Grandchildren: Kylan Ferguson; Riley and Liam Strodtbeck, and her sister Nancy Raps. Marian is preceded in death by her husband, Billy and her parents Howard and (R) Elizabeth Hayden.

Funeral Services will be held at Heirs-Baxley, 3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL on August 15th between 11 am and 1 pm.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Former President Trump is an embarrassment to the GOP

A Village of Liberty Park resident says he is no longer a contributor to former President Trump’s campaign. Read why.

Gary Morse was attentive to all the ‘little things’

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the late Gary Morse was attentive to all the “little things” that made The Villages so special.

Buck O’Neil should have been named to Baseball Hall of Fame years ago

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident writes that a great baseball player should have been honored with a place in the Hall of Fame much sooner.

Getting what we deserve

A Village of Pennecamp resident complains that we are getting what we deserve when we choose our “leaders.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why do we need this guy Trump?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader asks why America needs Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos