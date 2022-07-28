94.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Mexican with no driver’s license nabbed on DUI with multiple Modelo cans in pickup

By Staff Report
Gilberto Garcia Salinas
A man from Mexico with no driver’s license was nabbed on a drunk driving charge with multiple Modelo beer cans in his pickup.

Gilberto Salinas Garcia, 31, of Wildwood, was found passed out in his truck which was parked diagonally in the roadway at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 201 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy found the truck and “beat on” it under she was able to rouse Garica, who was sleeping. The vehicle’s engine was running, the report noted. He did not speak English and it appeared he had been drinking. A check revealed he has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States.

A 12-pack of Modelo beer was found in the truck. Only two unopened cans of beer remained in the box. There were four empty cans in the back seat.

Garcia struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .217 and.218 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

