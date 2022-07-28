Sumter County commissioner earns advanced designation after intense training course

Sumter County Commissioner Craig Estep received the Advanced County Commissioner Level I (ACC I) designation from the Institute for County Government (ICG) at an award ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference and Educational Exhibition in Orange County on June 30.

“It is a profound privilege to serve the people of Sumter County. This Advanced County Commissioner Level I certification has exposed me to diverse demographics, fiscal strengths, and a peer group to explore successes and best practices to be applied here locally,” said Estep, a resident of The Villages. “I will utilize those managerial skill sets to help move the county forward in our continued quest to improve our efficiency and fulfill our mission to the people of Sumter County.”

The ACC I designation signifies the commissioner’s completion of a comprehensive study program designed by ICG. The ACC I education program, consisting of three two-day seminars and 27 hours of total coursework, focuses on leadership development with an emphasis on the future of Florida. Commissioners are given the opportunity to participate following their graduation from the Certified County Commissioners (CCC) program.

“As an optional program, it takes a commissioner who is truly dedicated to serving their community to pursue this designation and it speaks volumes about those who do,” said Eric Poole, executive director, Institute for County Government. “This program brings together commissioners who are committed to facing Florida’s greatest challenges and allows them to collaborate and grow as they learn new strategies, which they may use to better their communities.”

The ACC I education program was launched in 2006 and commissioners must fully commit to the coursework to graduate from the program. Participants are challenged to act, think and lead during times of uncertainty and adversity. Alongside Commissioner Estep, 17 commissioners earned the designation at the 2022 award ceremony and a total of 285 commissioners have earned the designation since the inception of the program.