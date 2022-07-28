91.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 28, 2022
type here...

Sumter County commissioner earns advanced designation after intense training course

By Staff Report

Sumter County Commissioner Craig Estep received the Advanced County Commissioner Level I (ACC I) designation from the Institute for County Government (ICG) at an award ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference and Educational Exhibition in Orange County on June 30.

“It is a profound privilege to serve the people of Sumter County. This Advanced County Commissioner Level I certification has exposed me to diverse demographics, fiscal strengths, and a peer group to explore successes and best practices to be applied here locally,” said Estep, a resident of The Villages. “I will utilize those managerial skill sets to help move the county forward in our continued quest to improve our efficiency and fulfill our mission to the people of Sumter County.”

Sumter County Commissioner Craig Estep has received the Advanced County Commissioner Level I ACC I designation from the Institute for County Government
Sumter County Commissioner Craig Estep has received the Advanced County Commissioner Level I ACC I designation from the Institute for County Government.

The ACC I designation signifies the commissioner’s completion of a comprehensive study program designed by ICG. The ACC I education program, consisting of three two-day seminars and 27 hours of total coursework, focuses on leadership development with an emphasis on the future of Florida. Commissioners are given the opportunity to participate following their graduation from the Certified County Commissioners (CCC) program.

“As an optional program, it takes a commissioner who is truly dedicated to serving their community to pursue this designation and it speaks volumes about those who do,” said Eric Poole, executive director, Institute for County Government. “This program brings together commissioners who are committed to facing Florida’s greatest challenges and allows them to collaborate and grow as they learn new strategies, which they may use to better their communities.”

The ACC I education program was launched in 2006 and commissioners must fully commit to the coursework to graduate from the program. Participants are challenged to act, think and lead during times of uncertainty and adversity. Alongside Commissioner Estep, 17 commissioners earned the designation at the 2022 award ceremony and a total of 285 commissioners have earned the designation since the inception of the program.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need to hear the unbiased story

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says we need to see the unbiased story when it comes to President Trump.

First responders should be able to use new recreation center

A Villager finds it ironic that our local first responders are forbidden from using the new First Responders Recreation Center. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Former President Trump is an embarrassment to the GOP

A Village of Liberty Park resident says he is no longer a contributor to former President Trump’s campaign. Read why.

Gary Morse was attentive to all the ‘little things’

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the late Gary Morse was attentive to all the “little things” that made The Villages so special.

Buck O’Neil should have been named to Baseball Hall of Fame years ago

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident writes that a great baseball player should have been honored with a place in the Hall of Fame much sooner.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos