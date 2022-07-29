James Underwood, 61, of The Villages, FL went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 24, 2022. He was born January 14, 1961 in New York, NY to Wilbert and Runnell (nee Boyd) Underwood.

He was proud to serve his country for 4 years in the United States Air Force.

He was also pleased to reach a goal of his with early retirement and on his 58th birthday. After retirement James and Tracy moved from Niceville, FL to The Villages, FL in January of 2019. James really enjoyed his retirement life in The Villages, FL. He was a huge sports fan, all sports, but he was a fanatic fan of the Washington Commanders. James also loved music, for those who knew him well, will recall that he often referred to himself as an “I.N.” which was his way of saying, he enjoyed different music genres and artist from all over the World.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Underwood.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 yrs., Tracy Marina (nee Graham) Underwood; son, James Antonio; daughter, Naiesha; mother, Runnell; sisters: Angela, Angelene, Iris, and Sonya; grandchildren: Ava, Alara, James Cross, and Grayson; and many other loving family and friends.

Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

At James’s request the family is privately honoring and celebrating his life with United States Air Force Honor Guard at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.