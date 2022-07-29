Lake Miona Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for several days

The Lake Miona Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for maintenance Monday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 14.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at (352) 430-2950.
