Friday, July 29, 2022
Lakeside Landings man arrested in theft of vehicle carrying $15,000 worth of surveying equipment

By Staff Report
Mitchel Glenn Brown

A Lakeside Landings man has been arrested in the theft of a vehicle carrying $15,000 worth of surveying equipment.

Mitchel Glenn Brown, 60, who lives at 10050 Regatta Blvd., is facing a charge of grand theft auto following his arrest Wednesday on a Lake County warrant.

Brown is charged with stealing a vehicle in March from a CVS Pharmacy in Tavares.

A surveyor said he parked the vehicle at the CVS while he was across the street surveying a roadway. He later found the red Ford Escape, carrying the surveying equipment, had vanished.

It was recovered in Ocala in “good condition” with the keys in the ignition. The affidavit said the vehicle had a “hit” off a license plate reader in Orlando shortly after it was taken from the CVS Pharmacy in Tavares.

The CVS surveillance equipment captured images of the suspected thief. Those images helped lead to the arrest of Brown, who has a criminal record which includes a 2021 arrest in which he stole beer from a Wawa in Lady Lake.

Brown was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail due to a probation violation.

