Friday, July 29, 2022
Majestic Oak On Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

By Staff Report

This majestic live oak tree provides a shady place to escape the hot summer sun while on the Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

