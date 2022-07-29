92.2 F
The Villages
Friday, July 29, 2022
Responses to my letter

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Shucks! I guess I shouldn’t have written a letter about electing business people to “leadership” positions. Boy, I was shocked to read the hateful comments that some solid citizens wrote. I don’t think I mentioned Trump, but I had better reread my posting. I’m pretty certain I probably voted for a Democrat at least once but I may have been drinking at the time. Please don’t write any more ugly comments as you may not know this, but I’m a very sensitive person. Oops, did I say that?

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

