Responses to my letter

To the Editor:

Shucks! I guess I shouldn’t have written a letter about electing business people to “leadership” positions. Boy, I was shocked to read the hateful comments that some solid citizens wrote. I don’t think I mentioned Trump, but I had better reread my posting. I’m pretty certain I probably voted for a Democrat at least once but I may have been drinking at the time. Please don’t write any more ugly comments as you may not know this, but I’m a very sensitive person. Oops, did I say that?

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp