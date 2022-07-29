87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 29, 2022
type here...

Robert A. O’Connor

By Staff Report
Robert A. OConnor
Robert A. OConnor

Robert A. O’Connor, age 92, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on July 16, 2022.

He is resting in peace with his beloved wife Dorothy. Robert was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 11,1930. Son of Harold and Katharine O’Connor. He served his country in the US Navy. Robert was a faithful member of St Timothy Catholic Church, an avid baseball player and loved his family.

Survived by his sister Patricia, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 2,2022 from 3:00-5:00pm. Visitation will be held at Hiers -Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Fl 32162. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at St Timothy Catholic Church at 8:30am. Burial at Florida National Cemetery to follow

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation at www.wish.org.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Golf cart safety and youngsters

A Village of Glenbrook resident offers a story about a youngster driving a golf cart in The Villages in a potentially dangerous situation.

We need to hear the unbiased story

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says we need to see the unbiased story when it comes to President Trump.

First responders should be able to use new recreation center

A Villager finds it ironic that our local first responders are forbidden from using the new First Responders Recreation Center. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Former President Trump is an embarrassment to the GOP

A Village of Liberty Park resident says he is no longer a contributor to former President Trump’s campaign. Read why.

Gary Morse was attentive to all the ‘little things’

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the late Gary Morse was attentive to all the “little things” that made The Villages so special.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos