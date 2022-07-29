Robert A. O’Connor, age 92, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on July 16, 2022.

He is resting in peace with his beloved wife Dorothy. Robert was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 11,1930. Son of Harold and Katharine O’Connor. He served his country in the US Navy. Robert was a faithful member of St Timothy Catholic Church, an avid baseball player and loved his family.

Survived by his sister Patricia, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 2,2022 from 3:00-5:00pm. Visitation will be held at Hiers -Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Fl 32162. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at St Timothy Catholic Church at 8:30am. Burial at Florida National Cemetery to follow

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation at www.wish.org.