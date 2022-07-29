Teen motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle driven by 93-year-old in The Villages

A teenager riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a vehicle driven by a 93-year-old man in The Villages.

The 93-year-old man from Lady Lake was driving a car westbound shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday on Woodridge Drive when he turned left into the path of the motorcycle, ridden by an 18-year-old male from Oxford, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The elderly driver made the turn despite a posted a stop sign, the report said. The front of the car hit the right side of the motorcycle. The teen was knocked from the motorcycle during the collision.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died of injuries suffered in the accident. The report noted he had been wearing a helmet.

The 93-year-old man and a 77-year-old female passenger, also from Lady Lake, both suffered minor injuries.