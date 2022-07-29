Unlicensed driver from Mexico charged with DUI after jumping curb in The Villages

A Mexican immigrant who doesn’t have a driver’s license was arrested on a DUI charge after an officer saw him run over a curb near Spanish Springs early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a Leesburg police officer on patrol in The Villages saw a red car strike the curb and drive over it at the intersection of Alverez Avenue and Del Mar Drive. The vehicle then made a right turn onto Alverez and continued without staying in its lane, according to the police report.

The officer conducted a traffic stop near at the intersection of Alvarez Avenue and Avenida Central. The driver – Luis Enrique Gonzalez, 30, of 76 Sanjay Lane in Leesburg – did not roll his window down upon request and indicted it was broken. When the officer opened the door to speak with him, he immediately noticed the smell of alcohol, the report said.

When asked for his license, Gonzalez said he didn’t have one and gave the officer a passport and an ID from Mexico. An online database search showed Gonzalez did not have a driver’s license. The officer observed Gonzalez’s moves were exaggerated and his eyes were glassy, according to the report.

Although he was able to communicate in English, Gonzalez requested a Spanish-speaking officer. When Gonzalez stepped out of the vehicle, he was swaying while standing. The officer noticed what appeared to be urine all over the crotch and legs of Gonzalez’s jeans, the report said.

The Spanish-speaking officer arrived and put Gonzalez through field sobriety exercises, which he failed. Gonzalez was taken to the Leesburg Police Department, where his breath tests returned readings of .175 and .184 – both more than twice the legal limit, according to the report.

Gonzalez was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he was released after posting $4,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Lake County Court on Aug. 17.