Saturday, July 30, 2022
83-year-old Villager jailed after repeatedly testing positive for alcohol use

By Staff Report
Donald Henderson Flowers
An 83-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after repeatedly testing positive for alcohol use in violation of his probation.

Donald Henderson Flowers of the Village of Sunset Pointe was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He had appeared in Sumter County Court earlier that day and was remanded to the jail.

He had been arrested in 2021 at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing after driving drunk in a golf cart.

As a result, Flowers was placed on probation for 12 months. He lost his driver’s license for six months and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. He was also ordered to seek an alcohol evaluation and pursue any recommended treatment as well as steer clear of alcohol.

Court files indicate the Kansas City native faithfully worked out his community service hours at Operation Shoebox at Lake Miona Recreation Center and at St. Paul Parish in Belleview. In fact, Flowers earned rave reviews such as “excellent attitude,” “great worker” and “always a gentleman,” for his efforts.

However, he was discharged “unsuccessfully” from a treatment program and failed to provide clean screenings – three times in 2021 and four times in 2022.

