Driver of black Mercedes-Benz arrested after traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Jason Rashad Escoffery, 39, of Orlando, was at the wheel of the vehicle in the wee hours Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s driver’s license has been suspended in connection with a driving under the influence arrest.

During a traffic stop, the deputy confirmed that Escoffery has four prior counts of driving while license suspended.

The Florida native was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.