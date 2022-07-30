92.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Great Blue Heron With Armored Catfish Breakfast At Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This great blue heron was about to swallow an armored catfish breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

