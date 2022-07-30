Honoring a law enforcement officer who left Chicago to serve in Florida

This past week, I joined law enforcement leaders from across our state at the 2022 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference. It’s always an honor to address the brave men and women of Florida law enforcement. While speaking to these heroes, I highlighted our efforts to recruit qualified officers from across the nation to join our state’s ranks.

During the conference, I had the privilege of recognizing Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy Raymond Arce. Before moving to Florida, Deputy Arce served in Chicago—where he felt he didn’t have the support of the community or its leaders.

Searching social media for new opportunities, Deputy Arce came across outreach from Florida and heard our message of strong support for those who wear the badge. It inspired him to act. A few months later, he moved to Florida and joined our great law enforcement family. Deputy Arce is just one of a growing number of officers who are realizing that in Florida, we back the blue and our leaders appreciate their service and sacrifice.

Last year, I created the Be A Florida Hero initiative—a statewide recruitment tool to help spread this important message and promote law enforcement career opportunities throughout the state. Thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis and our legislative leaders, we secured additional resources to recruit new officers as well as raises for current officers.

I am excited that the country is taking notice of our strong support for those who swear an oath to protect and serve. By supporting these brave officers and giving them the tools they need to succeed, we are building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.