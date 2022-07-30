91.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 30, 2022
type here...

Roofing scams in the Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Village’s is experiencing a reinfestation of roofers and many of them are simply scams.
Most of the roofs have architectural shingles while some are three-tab shingles. The average life of a three-tab is 25 years and the architectural is 30 or more. The wind rating for architectural is 130 mph and three tab is 60 mph.
Seldom does The Village’s experience winds in excess of 60 miles per hour.
However, roofing companies are soliciting (against published Villages policy) Villagers, telling them that they have wind damage. They also tell them that they can get the insurance company to pay for a new roof. Of course, everyone wants a “free” new roof, right?
The most dishonest roofers will have the customer sign a document that gives the roofing company the right to deal with the insurance company. The down side to this is the customer is agreeing to pay if the insurance company doesn’t. Never sign this document.
The insurance companies have written broad coverage and many pay the replacement cost of the roof regardless of the age. They don’t depreciate for age as they should. Consequently, the companies are suffering great loss paying for these roofs.
It was just announced that 14 insurance companies are declaring bankruptcy in Florida and over 80,000 insureds are affected. In fact, a special session of the state legislators has just been called to discuss this crisis.
Insurance rates are up over 40 percent and higher and policies are changing to depreciate for age. If you have a roof of 15 years or more some companies will not insure you until you replace the roof. You can thank your neighbor who wants a roof for free (when it’s not damaged) and the greedy roofing companies who solicited
Their business. You can also thank the insurance companies who did not follow sound insuring protocol.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Better results at HCA Florida Hospital Ocala than at Villages hospital

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, who recently wrote about lack of care received at UF-Health The Villages Hospital, responds to a critic of her recent Letter to the Editor.

Some questions for Congressman Daniel Webster

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions for Congressman Daniel Webster.

Responses to my letter

A Village of Pennecamp resident responds to recent critics of his previous Letter to the Editor.

Golf cart safety and youngsters

A Village of Glenbrook resident offers a story about a youngster driving a golf cart in The Villages in a potentially dangerous situation.

We need to hear the unbiased story

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says we need to see the unbiased story when it comes to President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos