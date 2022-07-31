Major (Ret.) Leonard Brent Addison entered into eternal life and found peace on July 26, 2022. Brent served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years as a fighter pilot flying the F4, proudly serving and protecting our country.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lisa; son, Ryan Brent (Theresa); daughters, Laurie Addison, and Brandi Proano (Juan); and step-son, Patrick Howsare. He’s also survived by 5 grandchildren: Garrett, Marissa, Nicholas, Ellie and Colby.

In lieu of flowers, Brent asked that donations be made to:

YOUR Humane Society SPCA, PO Box 67, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538 OR Christian Food Pantry, 103 High Avenue, Lady Lake, FL 32159, ATTN: Carol.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Baldwin Brothers, 3990 E. SR 44, #105, Wildwood, FL 34785 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2:30pm. A visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the celebration. Please wear your brightest and most comfortable clothing in memory of Brent.