Sunday, July 31, 2022
By Staff Report
Major (Ret.) Leonard Brent Addison entered into eternal life and found peace on July 26, 2022. Brent served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years as a fighter pilot flying the F4, proudly serving and protecting our country.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lisa; son, Ryan Brent (Theresa); daughters, Laurie Addison, and Brandi Proano (Juan); and step-son, Patrick Howsare. He’s also survived by 5 grandchildren: Garrett, Marissa, Nicholas, Ellie and Colby.

In lieu of flowers, Brent asked that donations be made to:
YOUR Humane Society SPCA, PO Box 67, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538 OR Christian Food Pantry, 103 High Avenue, Lady Lake, FL 32159, ATTN: Carol.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Baldwin Brothers, 3990 E. SR 44, #105, Wildwood, FL 34785 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2:30pm. A visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the celebration. Please wear your brightest and most comfortable clothing in memory of Brent.

