Sunday, July 31, 2022
China wouldn’t be making threats if Trump was in office

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

So apparently China is like a wolf that smells fear and wants blood. They must feel that their hypersonic missile and the fact that they have the largest Navy in the world makes them the supreme power in the world. They outnumber us 100 to 1 may factor into their thinking. They have stolen our weapon technology and have stealth jets that look suspiciously exactly like ours. We find the money they are pouring into their military. They are all around us. There are more Chinese in Bolivia than Bolivians.
So now they are threatening to shoot down Nancy Pelosi’s jet if she travels to Taiwan.
In my opinion, this threat would not have happened if President Trump was in power. Some may hate him but our enemies feared him. China sees weakness and fecklessness in President Biden and they will take full advantage of it.
You want to debate what is the greatest existential threat to our survival. The greenies will say climate change… I say President Biden is the number 1 existential threat to our survival.
Did you vote for him?

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

