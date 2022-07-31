Gloria R. Zogopoulos

87.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 31, 2022
By Staff Report
Gloria R. (LaPlante) Zogopoulos, 79 of The Villages, Florida passed away after a courageous battle with Corticobasal Degeneration.

She was a lifelong resident of New Hampshire, educated in the Franklin school system. Gloria graduated with honors from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor’s degree in humanities.

Gloria began her working career with New Hampshire Charitable Foundation which was a stepping stone to her time in Washington, DC working for Senator McIntyre. She then continued her career path with some secretarial roles which led to her position as Secretary to the President of Easter Seals and provided her the opportunity to become a prolific grant writer. She then went on to work for NH Public radio as a major fundraiser for their organization, while there she was given national recognition for her fundraising for public radio and was involved in many presentations at various seminars around the country. Her final role before retirement was for Hippo press as a part time office assistant.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Marie-Anne LaPlante, brothers Wilfred, Edmund and Ernest LaPlante and sister, Rita Quinn. Gloria is survived by her husband of 53 years Stephen, son Michael, and his wife, Laura, grandson, Brandon and his girlfriend, Brenna, sister Regina Bouvier, and husband David. Her beloved cat, Heidi, plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Gloria was a lover of animals, especially her much-loved wire-haired fox terriers. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her classical music. But, by far, the things she truly enjoyed were family and friends. She achieved many things in her life that created special memories for her but her most precious was, being a “Memere”.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to PSP&CBD Foundation.

 

