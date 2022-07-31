Kathleen Theresa Horch, 75, of The Villages, FL, died July 25, 2022.

Kathy was born in Queens, NY on August 21, 1946 to Edward and Catherine Carves. She married George K. Horch on May 16, 1970.

Kathy was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, and a loyal friend to many. She was a true survivor who bravely endured some of life’s most difficult challenges. She dedicated her life to supporting many people with her wisdom and compassion. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tracy-Jean Gross; parents Edward and Catherine; brother Edward; and numerous cherished dogs.

She is survived by her husband George; children Christine Horch, Patricia (Nathan) Hemmelgarn, and Gregory (Sarah Byerly) Horch; son-in-law Anthony (Brandie) Gross; grandchildren Trey Edward Gross and Tessa Catherine Hemmelgarn; sister Barbara Waldmann; and nephew Taylor Waldmann.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.