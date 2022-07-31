87.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 31, 2022
By Staff Report
Stephen J. Waffle, 70, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 19, 2022 in The Villages, Fl.

Steve was born in Rochester, NY to Helen and Stanley Waffle on March 21, 1952. He went to school at St John and Cardinal Mooney. He married Sue Phalen Waffle on May 5, 1973 in Rochester, NY. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology. He worked as a Chemical Technician for Eastman Kodak for 34 years.

Steve is preceded in death by Helen and Stanley Waffle. Steve is survived by his wife Sue Waffle, brother John (Karyn) Waffle, sister Christine Hoefler, and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

The family of Steve wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Jonathan Chatzkel at the Shands Cancer Center at the University of Florida and Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages FL.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at St Vincent de Paul and Celebration of Life at a later date.

