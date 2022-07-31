Visually impaired residents concerned about safety while walking in The Villages

Neighbors in the Village of Tamarind Grove, such as Julie Solomon, have expressed concern over a blind person walking on the street with just a white cane. Cars do not observe the 15 mile per hour speed limit.

“While it is true that the blind cannot see, they are invisible to the drivers here in The Villages,” Solomon said.

Bebe Chudeusz, mobility trainer for New Vision for Independence in Leesburg, will be speaking on the topic at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at Churchill Recreation Center.

Residents of The Villages and surrounding areas are invited.

“I wear a bright orange vest that is emblazoned with the words ‘VISUALLY IMPAIRED’ in bold type,” said Donna Evans, a resident of the Village of McClure.

Evans, chairperson of the Visually Impaired Persons Support Group, has been scheduling a series of speakers who will address how the visually impaired can be more independent.

The Lions Club of Lake Sumter supports the efforts of the blind to help them lead normal lives.

“We started sponsoring golf at the executive course with the large holes and we are learning along with the golfers how to help them aim the ball towards the flag. We found using a bright orange stick could help the golfer orient their stance on the tee box,” said John Hanna of the Village of Sabal Chase.

There are many ways to help a low vision person travel the sidewalks and side streets safely.

Chudeusz will explain how she showed Bill Hall, a resident of Tamarind Grove, how to stay oriented and find a neighbor’s home by simply counting the number of drain grates, using his white cane.

“I am really impressed with how BeBe helped Bill walk from his house to mine with out getting lost or run over by a speeding car,” said Liz Baker, a fellow resident of the Village of Tamarind Grove.

For more information, call Donna Evans at (352) 391-4586.