Monday, August 1, 2022
Alabama man arrested after attack on woman at Microtel sends her to hospital

By Staff Report
Reginald Jackson
An Alabama man was arrested after an attack on a woman at the Microtel Inn & Suites sent a woman to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Lady Lake police responded to the hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible domestic battery. When police arrived at Room 325, they knocked on the door, but did not get a response. A woman eventually answered the door, but would not open it. She claimed she was, “OK,” according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When she eventually stepped outside the door, she was immediately followed by 27-year-old Reginald Jackson of Montgomery, Ala.

She eventually told police that she and Jackson got into an argument when she refused to go to work. He slapped her, bashed her head into the floor and dragged her to the air conditioning unit where he bashed her head into the AC unit. When she tried to call 911, Jackson took away her phone.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery as well as a charge of depriving use of 911. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $3,000 bond.

