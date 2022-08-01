96 F
The Villages
Monday, August 1, 2022
DUI suspect arrested after driving through grassy area at Dunkin’ Donuts in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Marcos Magalon Ramirez

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after driving through a grassy area at Dunkin’ Donuts in Wildwood.

Dispatchers began receiving 911 calls shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday about reckless driver who had crossed into oncoming traffic, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was described as a red Ford pickup with a lawnmower in the back. The vehicle also drove through the grass and over the curb at the Dunkin’ Donuts on State Road 44.

During a traffic stop, the driver was identified as 41-year-old Marcos Magalon Ramirez of Wildwood. A translator was needed to communicate with the Spanish-speaking from Mexico. It appeared he was intoxicated and he “almost fell over multiple times,” the arrest report said. He was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a previous charge of no valid driver’s license.

He provided breath samples that measured .169 and .170 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $7,000 bond.

