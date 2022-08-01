93 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 1, 2022
type here...

God bless the Morse family

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I recently overheard an individual grumbling about the Morse family and their success with The Villages. I have known the Morse family since I lived up north. I watched them struggle when they worked, VERY HARD, as a family and a team, with much adversity, and didn’t have any immediate wealth to help. They never gave up. The more issues that arose, the harder they ALL worked, kids too, even after school. The survivors of the Morse family, ALL have this same work ethic that they were taught. They have gone through rough times in Florida as well and keep going. They have worked hard and have earned and deserve everything that They are in charge of.

Richard Gallop
Currently not living in The Villages

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need the people from California, Michigan and New York

An area resident says we need the people from the areas of the country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Monkey business and monetizing Monkeypox

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident theorizes that there could be some monkey business about Monkeypox.

China wouldn’t be making threats if Trump was in office

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends China would not be making threats if President Trump was still in office.

What New York City’s complacency can reveal about the world

A reader from New York City contends the city has a complacency problem when it comes to the homeless. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Stop complaining about the Morse family

A Village of Mallory Square resident is very happy about living in The Villages and encourages fellow residents to stop complaining about the Morse family. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos