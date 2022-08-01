96 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 1, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake man arrested after attack sends girlfriend to The Villages hospital

By Staff Report
Kenly Nicolas
Kenly Nicolas

A Lady Lake man was arrested after an alleged attack sent his girlfriend to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

The woman was interviewed Friday by a Lady Lake police officer at the hospital, where she was being treated.

She said she had been choked by her live-in boyfriend, 29-year-old Kenly Nicolas at their home at The Cove Apartments, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The woman said Nicolas was attempting to pressure her to drop charges from a previous domestic violence arrest.

In addition to choking her, Nicolas allegedly punched her and picked her up and threw her on the floor. He inflicted scratch marks and bruises on her face, neck, arms, torso, legs and shoulders.

Nicolas was arrested on a felony charge of battery by strangulation, as well as charges of tampering with a victim and violating a pretrial release. He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Follow the money when it comes to Val Demings

A Village of El Cortez resident contends that voters should “follow the money” when it comes to U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings.

God bless the Morse family

A former resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for the hard work and accomplishments of the Morse family.

We need the people from California, Michigan and New York

An area resident says we need the people from the areas of the country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Monkey business and monetizing Monkeypox

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident theorizes that there could be some monkey business about Monkeypox.

China wouldn’t be making threats if Trump was in office

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends China would not be making threats if President Trump was still in office.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos