Lady Lake man arrested after attack sends girlfriend to The Villages hospital

A Lady Lake man was arrested after an alleged attack sent his girlfriend to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

The woman was interviewed Friday by a Lady Lake police officer at the hospital, where she was being treated.

She said she had been choked by her live-in boyfriend, 29-year-old Kenly Nicolas at their home at The Cove Apartments, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The woman said Nicolas was attempting to pressure her to drop charges from a previous domestic violence arrest.

In addition to choking her, Nicolas allegedly punched her and picked her up and threw her on the floor. He inflicted scratch marks and bruises on her face, neck, arms, torso, legs and shoulders.

Nicolas was arrested on a felony charge of battery by strangulation, as well as charges of tampering with a victim and violating a pretrial release. He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.