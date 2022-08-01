96 F
The Villages
Monday, August 1, 2022
Wildwood teen nabbed with loaded gun and more than 2,000 grams of marijuana

By Staff Report
Ernest Bernard Cooper III
Ernest Bernard Cooper III

A Wildwood teen was nabbed with a loaded gun and more than 2,000 grams of marijuana.

Ernest Bernard Cooper III, 19, who was already wanted on a warrant charging him with a weapons offense, was found hiding in the backseat a black 2006 Hyundai at about 8 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found three large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, baggies, drug paraphernalia and a scale in the vehicle. The marijuana weighed 2,277 grams.

A CZ P-10S 9mm handgun with a full magazine and a round in the chamber was found in the driver’s side door. He did not have a concealed carry permit.

He was arrested on felony drug and weapons charges. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Last year, Cooper was arrested after ditching a backpack that contained a gun, 41.96 grams of methamphetamine and several small cellophane bags.

