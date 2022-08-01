Zenaida Quitco Tana, 78, of The Villages Florida, passed away on July 23, 2002, at Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

Zeny was born on September 24, 1943, to Maria Santos and Benjamin Quitco in Navotas, Philippines.

Zeny studied medicine at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine. She graduated with a Doctor of Medicine in 1969 and continued training at St. Peter’s Hospital and Albany Medical Center where she began practicing as a Pediatric physician. She practiced medicine for 35 years in Albany N.Y., Waconia Minnesota, and Millinocket Maine. When she returned to Albany, she co-founded Newton Medical Urgent Care, where she practiced until her retirement in 2009.

Zeny married Joseph Tana in 1969, enjoying 53 years of marriage. During their lives together they enjoyed travelling, golfing, mahjong, bowling, and ballroom dancing. Most of all, Zeny enjoyed the warm company of her family and friends. Much of her time was spent trying to bring the people she loved together.

Zeny is survived by her husband Joseph, her daughter Lisa and her husband Richard and their children Nicholas and Joseph. And by her son Larry and his fiancé Lisa.

A memorial mass will be held for Zeny on August 19th, 2022, at 11:00am at Saint Vincent De Paul church 5323 E. County Rd. 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.

In lieu of flowers donations to either of these two cancer treatment centers will be appreciated:

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave, New York, N.Y. 10065

Moffit Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 USF Magnolia Dr., Tampa Fl. 33612.