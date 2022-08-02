94.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
14-year-old arrested with gun in bullet-ridden vehicle

By Meta Minton

A 14-year-old was arrested with a gun in a bullet-ridden vehicle in Fruitland Park.

The white Dodge Charger was pulled over at 8:20 p.m. Saturday when it was spotted following another vehicle at an unsafe distance, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle leading to the discovery of a black Glock 26 9mm handgun and a 31-round 9mm Glock magazine.

Officer determined the gun belonged to a 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle. The Ocklawaha resident was arrested on a charge of a minor in possession of a weapon.

“The vehicle in which all occupants were in was recently involved in a shooting in Leesburg, and had several bullet holes in the body. The Leesburg area has seen an increase in juvenile gun-related crimes in the last recent months,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

