Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Driver with vodka and beer nabbed on DUI in Mustang with Alabama plates

By Staff Report
Lacretia Yevette Wright
A driver with vodka and beer was nabbed on a drunk driving charge in a Ford Mustang with Alabama license plates in Lady Lake.

Lacretia Yevette Wright, 41, of Jacksonville, was traveling shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the dark-colored Mustang in the area of Fennel Boulevard and County Road 25 when she seemed to be lost, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared she had been drinking and the deputy noted in the report that she had a can of pepper spray in a wrist holder, strapped to her wrist.

There was an open can of Bud Light in the vehicle as well as an open bottle of vodka. There was also a plastic bag with the residue of cocaine found in the vehicle.

Wright performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

