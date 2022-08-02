Homeless man predicts another trip to jail after K-9 alerts on his backpack

A homeless man who has already spent many nights at the Lake County Jail predicted he’d be making a return visit after a K-9 alerted on his backpack.

Robert Wesley Allen Jr., 37, was riding a bicycle Monday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he went around a “Road Closed” sign, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer initiated a traffic stop and his K-9 Lux alerted on a backpack Allen had been carrying, the report said.

“I’m going to jail now,” Allen predicted.

A search of the backpack turned up one gram of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. It also held Allen’s Lake County Detention Center inmate ID card.

He was taken into custody on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the jail on $3,000 bond.

Allen has a long criminal history. He was arrested earlier this year after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise at Best Buy and was arrested in December after allegedly stealing items from the dumpster at Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe in Lady Lake. He was arrested last year with a stolen electric bicycle at Chick-fil-A in The Villages.