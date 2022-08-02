New Yorker arrested on DUI charge claims he was at hospital visiting wife and daughter with COVID-19

A New Yorker who was arrested on a drunk driving charge claimed he had been at a hospital visiting his wife and daughter with COVID-19.

A Lake County EMS crew found 36-year-old Charlie James Bowens of Lady Lake, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Friday in Eustis. They knocked on the window of his vehicle to try to ascertain if he was having a medical problem, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. Bowens said he had recently moved to Florida from New York and had not obtained a Florida driver’s license. He also admitted he did not have a valid New York license either. He claimed he had been at the hospital visiting his wife and daughter who have COVID-19.

It appeared he had been drinking and he admitted he had consumed a 16-ounce Busch beer. He also had a cup containing a strawberry margarita. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .147 and .146 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was also charged with driving without a license. His wife arrived on the scene to take possession of his vehicle, though he apparently offered no explanation as to why she as not at the hospital. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,500 bond.