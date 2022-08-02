94.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Shady AC repairman jailed after failing to pay restitution to those he ripped off

By Staff Report
Christopher Michael Romanenko
Christopher Michael Romanenko

A shady air conditioning repairman has been jailed after failing to pay restitution to those he ripped off.

Christopher Michael Romanenko, 45, of Weirsdale, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on multiple violations of his probation. He is also facing criminal charges in Lake and Marion counties.

He had been arrested in 2016 on numerous counts of contracting without a license. In some Sumter County cases, Romanenko  collected advance payments from his elderly victims victims in the amounts of $1,300 and $1,700, never returning to perform the agreed-upon work. He operated under the names KTAC Management, Inc. and KT Home Management, Inc.

In 2017, he was placed on probation and ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

However, an arrest warrant was issued after Romanenko failed to pay more than $10,000 in restitution owed to his victims.

