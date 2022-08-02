Walter F. Selbig, 88 years of age, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Villages Hospice house in the Villages, FL after a brief illness. He was born January 6, 1934 in Buffalo, NY to Walter and Dorothy Selbig. He grew up and lived in Wayland, NY until moving to Florida in 1989.

He married Alberta Clymo on April 3, 1954, who predeceased him. Walter is survived by seven children; Pat (Greg) Flynn Leesburg, FL; Ken (Pam) Selbig Wayland, NY; Bob (Melanie) Selbig Wayland NY; Cathy Utley Leesburg FL; Laurie (Michael) Blackman Clarence NY; Robin Selbig Wayland NY and Tammy (Jim) Fox Fayetteville NC. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Walter was a welder by trade and spent most of his career at Foster Wheeler Corp in Dansville NY. After retiring from Foster Wheeler, he worked part time at Lindsey Motors in Wayland, NY. He enjoyed playing cards, camping and visiting Pigeon Forge TN. He also has a passion for growing his own flowers and having a garden.

A church service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 around 11:15 am, after the morning service, at Grace Way Church 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg, FL.

He was loved by all and will be greatly missed! Contributions in Walter’s memory can be made to: Grace Way Church 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg, FL 34788. Attn: Music Dept.