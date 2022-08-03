It’s a lie!

To the Editor:

For over two years there has been only one cinema complex in operation — not the three as marketed by The Villages.

One has been closed for renovation and upgrades — yet there are no visible signs of work crews at this facility. That has been true in excess of two years! The second was closed during the pandemic and space was used for treatment — yet the information on its status states closed for renovations—again with no signs of work being done.

Why do Villagers tolerate lies such as these — especially when the complexes are touted in The Villages’ commercial publications?

B Howard Penix

Haciendas of Mission Hills