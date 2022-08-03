90.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
type here...

It’s a lie!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

For over two years there has been only one cinema complex in operation — not the three as marketed by The Villages.
One has been closed for renovation and upgrades — yet there are no visible signs of work crews at this facility. That has been true in excess of two years! The second was closed during the pandemic and space was used for treatment — yet the information on its status states closed for renovations—again with no signs of work being done.
Why do Villagers tolerate lies such as these — especially when the complexes are touted in The Villages’ commercial publications?

B Howard Penix
Haciendas of Mission Hills

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Harold Schwartz deserves the credit not the Morse family

A resident of the Bailey Ridge Villas responds to a previous Letter to the Editor praising the Morse family for their accomplishments.

Evil in pieces

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that a cold-blooded terrorist has gotten what was coming to him.

Response to Kevin Thompson

A Village of Chatham resident responds to a previous letter writer about why people from Michigan, California and New York are needed in Florida. She says we need to keep Florida red.

Follow the money when it comes to Val Demings

A Village of El Cortez resident contends that voters should “follow the money” when it comes to U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings.

God bless the Morse family

A former resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for the hard work and accomplishments of the Morse family.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos