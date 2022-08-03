91.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Mallard Ducklings Hiding In The Grass At Sunrise In The Villages

By Staff Report

These mallard ducklings were hiding in the grass when the sun began to rise over The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Victory in Kansas for reproductive rights

The chairman of the Florida Democratic Party hails Tuesday night’s victory for reproductive rights in Kansas.

It’s a lie!

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims The Villages’ marketing department isn’t telling the truth about entertainment facilities in The Villages.

Harold Schwartz deserves the credit not the Morse family

A resident of the Bailey Ridge Villas responds to a previous Letter to the Editor praising the Morse family for their accomplishments.

Evil in pieces

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that a cold-blooded terrorist has gotten what was coming to him.

Response to Kevin Thompson

A Village of Chatham resident responds to a previous letter writer about why people from Michigan, California and New York are needed in Florida. She says we need to keep Florida red.

