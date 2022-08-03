Mallard Ducklings Hiding In The Grass At Sunrise In The Villages

These mallard ducklings were hiding in the grass when the sun began to rise over The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
These mallard ducklings were hiding in the grass when the sun began to rise over The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.