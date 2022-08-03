90.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
type here...

Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed Thursday morning

By Staff Report

The Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed for maintenance until noon Thursday, Aug. 4.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Mulberry Grove Recreation Complex at (352) 259-6040.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Harold Schwartz deserves the credit not the Morse family

A resident of the Bailey Ridge Villas responds to a previous Letter to the Editor praising the Morse family for their accomplishments.

Evil in pieces

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that a cold-blooded terrorist has gotten what was coming to him.

Response to Kevin Thompson

A Village of Chatham resident responds to a previous letter writer about why people from Michigan, California and New York are needed in Florida. She says we need to keep Florida red.

Follow the money when it comes to Val Demings

A Village of El Cortez resident contends that voters should “follow the money” when it comes to U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings.

God bless the Morse family

A former resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for the hard work and accomplishments of the Morse family.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos